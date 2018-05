Video

Tennis reporter Jonathan Pinfield has told BBC Radio 5 live about his encounter with German player Alexander Zverev at a press conference at the French Open.

Zverev was charmed and confused by Jonathan's Yorkshire accent, asking him: "Where are you from, buddy?".

Jonathan, a reporter for LiveSportsFM, told Up All Night's Duncan Barkes that a similar thing had happened with Novak Djokovic.