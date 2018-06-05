Paul’s cancer diary: ‘Tears are not a bad thing’
Video

Paul Meisak was told he had terminal cancer in 2016. He’s recording a diary for BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast to show his ups and his downs as he receives treatment.

This week Paul, who lives near Glasgow with wife Bridget, has an appointment with his consultant and see his physiotherapist.

