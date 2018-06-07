Media player
Rebecca Black: 'Cruel comments stick with you for ever'
Singer Rebecca Black has told BBC Radio 5 live about the trolling and negative comments posted online after her song Friday was released in 2011.
Rebecca was 13 at the time, and she told presenter Anna Foster: "I felt like I had the biggest 'kick me' sign on my back."
07 Jun 2018
