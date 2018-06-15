Unseen letters reveal secret life of Emmeline Pankhurst

Video

Recently discovered letters shed new light on the life of the suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, who died 90 years ago this week.

Away from the campaign to get women the right to vote in the UK, Pankhurst was raising money to help "war babies".

After her mother died, Alison Kelly was going through her personal effects and found these two letters, addressed to someone called Grace Knight.

When Alison, who works in technology for the BBC, realised the significance of the correspondence, she decided she wanted to find out more about Pankhurst and her "war babies".

Produced by Amelia Butterly, filmed and edited by Elaine Jung.

