Rebecca Ferguson: Music industry needs a regulator
Award-winning British singer Rebecca Ferguson has started a petition calling for a regulator to oversee the music industry.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Phil Williams, she said it would help to address wrongdoing, and resolve disputes with labels, management and promoters.
15 Jun 2018
