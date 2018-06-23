Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-drug lord: Legal cannabis is 'wonderful opportunity'
'Freeway' Ricky Ross was a drug lord in Los Angeles in the 1990s, and is thought to have made millions of dollars from dealing cocaine.
He told BBC Radio 5 live he regrets his former life, and wants to get involved in the legal cannabis industry in California.
-
23 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window