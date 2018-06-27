Media player
Warmest day in Scotland for five years
Scotland has basked in its warmest June day in more than two decades - and its hottest single day for five years, according to weather forecasters.
On the hottest day of the year so far, temperatures reached 31C in Aviemore at 14:00 on Wednesday.
Forecasters said they could climb higher before the end of the day - far exceeding the 29C recorded in 1995.
BBC Scotland weather presenter Gillian Smart said it could be a similar story on Thursday, with the mercury set to hit 31C in Glasgow.
