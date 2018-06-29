What is Beijing's 'Made in China' plan?

Media player
By 2035 China plans to be ahead of the pack when it comes to making things
China's reputation for manufacturing has been built on being fast and cheap. Now Beijing wants to raise their game, pushing Chinese products to the forefront when it comes to technology, design and quality. But how exactly will they go about achieving that. The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains.
29 Jun 2018
