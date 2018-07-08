Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai rescue: The psychological effects of being trapped
The first of the 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand with their football coach have been brought to safety, after two weeks stranded underground.
Child psychiatrist Dr Andrea Danese discusses the challenges they may face as they recover from their ordeal.
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window