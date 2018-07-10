Media player
Petrol bombs thrown in Bogside trouble
A woman and two police officers have been injured following another night of disorder in Londonderry.
More than 20 petrol bombs were thrown in the Bogside on Monday night and police wearing riot gear had to move into the area.
A car was set on fire in Fahan Street and rubbish was set alight at the bottom of the Lecky Road flyover.
Two men, aged 20 and 50, were arrested and remain in police custody.
10 Jul 2018
