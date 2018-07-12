Sailors return after year at sea

Video

After 11 months at sea, Conall Morrison and Roseann McGlinchey's Clipper yacht appeared on the horizon under the Foyle Bridge, as supporters cheered their return to Londonderry from the quay on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old skipper from Derry and his 24-year-old crew member from Lifford, finished their penultimate race in seventh place after completing the 3,000 nautical mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean from New York City.

It took the Derry duo just over 14 days to finish the sixth and final ocean crossing of their year-long circumnavigation.