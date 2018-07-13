Trump protest debated on the streets

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protests against Donald Trump debated on the street
Whilst tens of thousands took to the streets of London to protest against Donald Trump, there were some supporting the US President.
Two protesters from opposite sides of the argument discussed the issues near Trafalgar Square.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window