YouTube: ‘We will make mistakes’

Video

YouTube has told BBC Radio 5 Live it "missed the mark" by not taking down a far-right extremist video which was flagged to them over a year ago.

YouTube removed the video this morning.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster, Miriam Estrin, the company's policy manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, denied that the video was removed because of the radio appearance, but said they would learn from their mistakes.