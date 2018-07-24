Is this the skeleton of Jamestown hero George Yeardley?
Scientists are testing the remains of a skeleton found in Jamestown to see if it belongs to the Briton who helped save the colony when it was on the verge of collapse.

Jane O'Brien was there as history was unearthed.

  • 24 Jul 2018
