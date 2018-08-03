Media player
Blind dad: 'Parents should talk to me, not about me'
A dad who lost his sight six years ago has told BBC Radio 5 Live that taking his two-year-old son to playgroups can be "difficult".
Former University College Hospital doctor Amit Patel uses a guide dog called Kika.
Amit told 5 Live’s Nihal Arthnayake that he sometimes overhears other parents talking about him, “they forget I can hear all this,” he said.
03 Aug 2018
