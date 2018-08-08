How buying cocaine helps the government

Media player
Why GDP includes the illegal drugs trade
When it comes to our main measure for the economy, GDP, even the illegal drugs trade is included.
When GDP goes up, it’s said the economy is growing, which is something governments like to show off about.
Critics say GDP includes some things it shouldn’t.
For more, check out this podcast from the series Economics with Subtitles on BBC Radio 4.
