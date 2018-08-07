'I will continue to serve'
Video

Sex assault councillor 'will not resign'

A councillor who has been sentenced to four months in jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl tells BBC News NI he will not be resigning.

Brian Duffin, from Cargin Road in Toome, was released on bail pending an application to appeal his conviction.

  • 07 Aug 2018