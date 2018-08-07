Airport turns away wheelchair user
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Airport turns away wheelchair user

A disabled man was unable to board a flight from Belfast because his wheelchair repair kit was deemed a security risk.

Steve Smithers, 48, was turned away at security and missed his flight to see his sick father, who is about to start treatment for cancer.

He said staff claimed the spanners could be used to "dismantle the plane".

Belfast International Airport has apologised and will make a donation to a charity on Mr Smithers' behalf.

  • 07 Aug 2018