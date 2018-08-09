Geraint Thomas celebrations - all you need to know
Geraint Thomas homecoming: What, where and when

Events are taking place in Cardiff to celebrate Geraint Thomas' Tour de France victory.

The hometown hero will be honoured at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay before heading to Cardiff Castle.

Young cyclists from across Wales will also be part of the celebrations.

