Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geraint Thomas homecoming: What, where and when
Events are taking place in Cardiff to celebrate Geraint Thomas' Tour de France victory.
The hometown hero will be honoured at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay before heading to Cardiff Castle.
Young cyclists from across Wales will also be part of the celebrations.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window