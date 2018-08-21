'They are more interested in supplements'

Video

Teenagers ask about supplements and protein shakes before training plans when they want to bulk up, a personal trainer said.

When he was 14, Cerith Evans started using the same protein shakes as sports stars in a bid to bulk up.

Now a personal trainer, he said social media was putting pressure on young people to use supplements to gain the perfect body quickly.

However, he advises youngsters to concentrate on training and nutrition for the first few years at least.

A health expert and former Olympian have raised concerns over the potential harm they could have on teenagers.