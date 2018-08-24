Nicola Sturgeon speaks about Alex Salmond case
Nicola Sturgeon: 'It is a difficult situation'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was important that sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond were not "swept under the carpet".

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Glenn Campbell, Ms Sturgeon said it was "an incredibly difficult situation for me to come to terms with".

She added that it was important that such allegations were treated seriously, regardless of the identity of the person who was the subject of the complaint.

Ms Sturgeon said complaints from two individuals had been received in January.

Mr Salmond has strongly denied the allegations against him.

