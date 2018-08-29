Media player
Aftermath of Primark store fire
Traffic disruption is expected in Belfast city centre after a major fire destroyed the Primark building.
The fire service said there were "grave concerns" that the five-storey Bank Buildings on Castle Street could collapse.
Firefighters battled the flames throughout Tuesday night after the roof and the floors caved in.
A 45m (148ft) police cordon is in place around the site of the blaze and several roads are closed.
29 Aug 2018
