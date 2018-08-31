Why this purse has saved many lives
Gambian social entrepreneur Isatou Ceesay makes fashion from plastic

Isatou Ceesay runs a project in The Gambia which recycles plastic waste, and has created work for many women across the country.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story, by video journalist Sasha Gankin.

  • 31 Aug 2018
