Gambian social entrepreneur Isatou Ceesay makes fashion from plastic
Isatou Ceesay runs a project in The Gambia which recycles plastic waste, and has created work for many women across the country.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story, by video journalist Sasha Gankin.
31 Aug 2018
