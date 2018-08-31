Video

The family of a girl who died aged 10 has told BBC Radio 5 Live how emotional they felt hearing her name turned into birdsong.

Ty Hafan children's hospice in the Vale of Glamorgan is creating hundreds of unique birdsongs to remember children who have died there.

Abigail's name is sung by a robin, and her mum Pauline Harvey said she would have loved it: "She was so happy, and such a big personality that she would love the idea of having her name sung across the skies - she would absolutely have adored that idea."