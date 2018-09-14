Virtual reality shows deadly storm surge

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Florence: Weather Channel's virtual reality shows storm surge risk
The Weather Channel's virtual reality studio provides a terrifying insight into why the storm surges from Hurricane Florence are so deadly.
Find all the latest updates on the storm here.
-
14 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/45456019/hurricane-florence-weather-channel-s-virtual-reality-shows-storm-surge-riskRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window