A great-grandfather who tackled would-be robbers wielding a sawn-off shotgun and hammers has become an internet hit.
Denis O'Connor was in the Glanmire office of Bar One Racing in the Irish Republic on Saturday when three raiders burst through the door.
17 Sep 2018
