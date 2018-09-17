Grandad tackles armed raiders
CCTV footage of 85-year-old tackling armed raiders goes viral

A great-grandfather who tackled would-be robbers wielding a sawn-off shotgun and hammers has become an internet hit.

Denis O'Connor was in the Glanmire office of Bar One Racing in the Irish Republic on Saturday when three raiders burst through the door.

