'Potential' for new referendum if poll held

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Potential' for new Brexit referendum if general election held
Carwyn Jones has said there is "potential" for a fresh referendum on Brexit, but only if a general election is held and the result is inconclusive.
He has called for a new Westminster election if the Scottish or Welsh parliaments reject a Brexit deal.
Labour is facing increasing pressure to support a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window