Politics Live is taken over by the Brexitcast programme, with reports from across Europe.
Politics Live is taken over by the Brexitcast programme today. Adam Fleming, Chris Mason, Laura Kuenssberg and Katya Adler are live on the programme from various locations across Europe.
They are joined by David Henig from the European Centre International Political Economy think tank, Henry Newman from the Open Europe think tank and journalists Kate McCann and Fiona Mitchell to discuss the fallout from the Salzburg summit and what happens next in the Brexit negotiations.
21 Sep 2018
