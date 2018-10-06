Brett Kavanaugh wins Supreme Court nomination
The US Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, after weeks of rancorous debate.

The Senate backed Brett Kavanaugh's nomination by 50 votes to 48.

Mr Kavanaugh had been embroiled in a bitter battle to stave off allegations of sexual assault.

