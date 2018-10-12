Hammond: I have fiscal firepower
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chancellor Philip Hammond: I have fiscal firepower

Philip Hammond, who delivers his Budget in two weeks' time, told BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed that a public finances buffer of £15.4bn built up in case there is a disorderly Brexit could also be used to support public services.

"I will maintain fiscal firepower so that if we do find that things don't turn out the way we want, we have got the ability to support the British economy and minimise any effect," he said.

  • 12 Oct 2018