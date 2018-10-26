'My tribal marks are my trademark'

Media player
Rihanna-inspired model Adetutu is challenging tribal marking stereotypes
Nigerian face model Adetutu Alabi is using social media to create awareness and change the narrative of people with tribal marking in Africa.
Adetutu, who was recently followed on social media by Rihanna, started a campaign called #tribalmarkschallenge.
She advocates a ban on facial scarring in Africa and wants permission to be sought before it is carried out.
Video Journalist: Grace Ekpu
26 Oct 2018
