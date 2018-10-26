'My tribal marks are my trademark'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rihanna-inspired model Adetutu is challenging tribal marking stereotypes

Nigerian face model Adetutu Alabi is using social media to create awareness and change the narrative of people with tribal marking in Africa.

Adetutu, who was recently followed on social media by Rihanna, started a campaign called #tribalmarkschallenge.

She advocates a ban on facial scarring in Africa and wants permission to be sought before it is carried out.

Video Journalist: Grace Ekpu

  • 26 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Meet the model tackling 'colourism'