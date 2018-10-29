Media player
Bravehound: The dogs who help veterans with PTSD
Bravehound helps veterans who have conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
The charity, based in Bishopton in the west of Scotland, pairs ex-servicemen with dogs.
Johnathon Wilson, who saw three of his friends die in an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2013 when he was serving with the Royal Regiment of Scotland, suffers from PTSD.
Follow his journey as he meets a dog called Sergeant, who could help change his life.
Video Journalist - Graham Fraser
29 Oct 2018
