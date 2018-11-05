The eye doctor helping albino children see

Media player
Kenyan eye doctor treats albino children for free
Children born with albinism are often affected by problems with their eyesight, and in Kenya this leads to them being sent to schools for blind children.
But ophthalmologist Dr Prahba Chowksey offers free eye care for children with the condition, and through her foundation, she estimates 1,200 children have now been able to attend non-specialist schools.
Video Journalist: Anthony Irungu.
05 Nov 2018
