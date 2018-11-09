Media player
Controlled explosions at Longannet power station
There have been a series of controlled explosions at Longannet power station in Fife.
The station was closed in 2016, bringing an end to coal-fired power production in Scotland.
Credit - Scottish Power
09 Nov 2018
