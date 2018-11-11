Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emily Thornberry: 'All options on the table' on Brexit
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry tells the BBC's Andrew Marr that Labour could still campaign for another referendum.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window