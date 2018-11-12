'Why I want to be 20 years younger legally'

Media player
Emile Ratelband man asks court to declare him legally younger
He has asked a court to legally change his age arguing that trans people can change their gender because they feel like a different sex.
His stance has angered LGBT campaigners who say the comparison is "tasteless".
12 Nov 2018
