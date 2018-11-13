Should not proven be scrapped?

Media player
Should the not proven court verdict be scrapped?
A rape victim who won a civil case against her attacker is calling for Scotland to get rid of the "not proven" verdict in criminal courts.
The woman, known as Miss M, says the verdict is confusing and should be scrapped.
She is supported by women's groups who are concerned it gives juries an "easy out" in rape trials.
A number of legal experts disagree and say the current three-verdict system works.
13 Nov 2018
