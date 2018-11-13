Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Find your voice with BBC Young Reporter
Are you aged 11-18 and do you have a story you want to tell people about your life, your family or your friends or community?
Is there an issue you feel others should be aware of, which you have experience of or that really matters to you?
The BBC Young Reporter Competition gives young people like you a unique chance to tell their story on TV, radio, online or on social media with the help of BBC journalists, producers and programme makers.
-
13 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window