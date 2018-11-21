Border vigilante: 'Illegal immigrants are invaders'

Media player
US-Mexico border vigilante: 'They are invaders'
Security has been stepped up along the US border with Mexico, where thousands of migrants from Central America have arrived hoping to seek asylum.
North of the border, some are strongly opposed. The BBC's Aleem Maqbool spoke to border vigilante Ken Lester, who described illegal immigrants as "invaders".
