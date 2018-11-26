'I'm black, muslim, a refugee - and a model'
Somali refugee Halima Aden on making it as a hijabi model

Model Halima Aden was born in Somalia, but brought up in a Kenyan refugee camp.

She's now proud to be one of the first models to wear a hijab.

She talks about carving out a model career in the United States and the obstacles she's faced.

  • 26 Nov 2018
