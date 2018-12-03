Video

There is no doubt about it, 2018 has been a bad year for the high street, with headline hitting troubles for stores like Debenhams and House of Fraser. Nearly 40,000 jobs have been affected by this turmoil.

Some brands however are fighting back by turning their stores into 'experiences'.

We spoke to Lush, House of CB and John Lewis and asked them to share their visions of how to rescue high street shopping.