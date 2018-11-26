Russian ship collides with Ukranian tug boat

Media player
Footage shows Russian ship crashing into Ukranian tug off the Crimean Peninsula.
Footage appearing to show a Russian ship crashing into Ukranian tug has been posted on social media by the Ukranian Interior Minister. Arsen Avakov claims it was filmed from a Russian ship.
There have been growing tensions between the two sides over access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov off the Crimean peninsula - annexed by Russia in 2014.
There is no audio on this video.
Read more: Russia-Ukraine tensions rise after Kerch Strait ship capture
26 Nov 2018
