Russian ship collides with Ukranian tug boat
Footage shows Russian ship crashing into Ukranian tug off the Crimean Peninsula.

Footage appearing to show a Russian ship crashing into Ukranian tug has been posted on social media by the Ukranian Interior Minister. Arsen Avakov claims it was filmed from a Russian ship.

There have been growing tensions between the two sides over access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov off the Crimean peninsula - annexed by Russia in 2014.

  • 26 Nov 2018
