Brexit: Are businesses leaving the UK?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Are businesses leaving UK as Trump claims?

Following President Donald Trump’s comments about Theresa May's Brexit deal, what could that mean for the UK's future trade relations?

On Politics Live, Labour’s Rosena Allin-Khan claimed: Lots of big businesses are leaving the UK.

But LBC Presenter Iain Dale replied: You can't name one company can you?

  • 27 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Brexit agreement is 'great deal for EU'