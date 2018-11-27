Media player
Universal credit: Is it working?
The Politics Live panel discussed whether universal credit was working.
Laura Hughes from the Financial Times described the scenario, if a woman was a victim of domestic abuse, how would she receive the money.
She was speaking with Conservative Alan Duncan, Labour's Rosena Allin-Khan and radio presenter Iain Dale
27 Nov 2018
