Grace Millane: Police start murder inquiry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grace Millane: Police start murder inquiry

New Zealand Police have announced they believe missing British backpacker Grace Millane has been murdered.

The 22-year-old from Essex - described by her father as "lovely" and "family-orientated" - was last seen in New Zealand a week ago.

Det Insp Scott Beard said evidence they had located so far told them Grace was "no longer alive".

  • 08 Dec 2018