Media player
Grace Millane: Police start murder inquiry
New Zealand Police have announced they believe missing British backpacker Grace Millane has been murdered.
The 22-year-old from Essex - described by her father as "lovely" and "family-orientated" - was last seen in New Zealand a week ago.
Det Insp Scott Beard said evidence they had located so far told them Grace was "no longer alive".
08 Dec 2018
