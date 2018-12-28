If sports commentators did the news...

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The top news stories of 2018 re-imagined with sports commentary
From The Duchess of Sussex closing a car door to Theresa May dancing, we've reimagined some of 2018's biggest news videos with sports commentary.
WATCH MORE: Pep's Christmas dinner, Klopp's carol singing & Mourinho's market plans
-
28 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/46652932/the-top-news-stories-of-2018-re-imagined-with-sports-commentaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window