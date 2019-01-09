Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is it time for an Edinburgh tourism tax?
The city council has been consulting on the idea of a tourism tax for Edinburgh.
Plans for a £2 per room per night levy gained some support in the survey.
The results suggested 90% of residents backed the move, while 51% of Edinburgh accommodation providers also indicated support.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window