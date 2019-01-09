Is it time for an Edinburgh tourism tax?
The city council has been consulting on the idea of a tourism tax for Edinburgh.

Plans for a £2 per room per night levy gained some support in the survey.

The results suggested 90% of residents backed the move, while 51% of Edinburgh accommodation providers also indicated support.

