'It started peaceful, then just kicked off'

One of the men in a group of protesters who verbally abused Anna Soubry has defended their actions, saying they will continue unless Britain leaves the EU on March 29th.

The Conservative MP has said she has "no problem with people protesting" but this was a "very small group of far-right extremists who just want to undermine democracy".

The man told the BBC that his name was Steve, but we understand that to be a fake name.

