Jayme Closs: Missing girl lauded for 'courageous' escape
Police have praised 13-year-old Jayme Closs for having "the will to survive" after she escaped on foot from a rural cabin where she was being held. The teenager was taken in October after her parents were shot and killed.
11 Jan 2019
