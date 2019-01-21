Video

Skygazers across Scotland have caught a glimpse of the astronomical spectacle of a "super blood wolf moon".

The rare phenomenon makes the surface of the moon appear red while seeming brighter and closer to Earth than normal.

Enthusiasts wrapped up and went out early on Monday morning to see the moon, with the optimum viewing time at 05:12 when the eclipse was at its peak.

This kind of eclipse occurs when the Earth passes precisely between the Sun and the Moon.

While the supermoon and blood moon titles come from the brightness and reddish hue respectively, a full Moon in January is sometimes called a "wolf" Moon.